MULTIMEDIA

Eastern Samar imposes 48-hour ban on firecrackers

Alren Beronio, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Members of the Bureau of Fire Protection and the city police inspect fireworks vendors on December 30, 2020 along Baybay Boulevard in Borongan City, following the provincial government’s order for a 48-hour total ban from December 31 to January 1 on the use of firecrackers in the whole province. In a recent address, President Rodrigo Duterte reiterated his stand against firecrackers citing issues in quality and safety of the products available in the market.