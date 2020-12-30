Home > News MULTIMEDIA Eastern Samar imposes 48-hour ban on firecrackers Alren Beronio, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 30 2020 09:48 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Members of the Bureau of Fire Protection and the city police inspect fireworks vendors on December 30, 2020 along Baybay Boulevard in Borongan City, following the provincial government’s order for a 48-hour total ban from December 31 to January 1 on the use of firecrackers in the whole province. In a recent address, President Rodrigo Duterte reiterated his stand against firecrackers citing issues in quality and safety of the products available in the market. Duterte keen on banning firecrackers due to quality, safety issues Read More: fireworks firecrackers Borongan Eastern Samar multimedia multimedia photos /life/12/30/20/thai-women-gold-panners-are-rare-winners-in-covid-hit-economy/sports/12/30/20/motorsports-catalan-government-gives-go-ahead-for-2021-spanish-gp/news/12/30/20/unacceptable-disgusting-quarantine-facility-sa-batangas-inireklamo/entertainment/12/30/20/morissette-inaming-setyembre-pa-sila-engaged-ng-nobyo/video/news/12/30/20/last-mile-school-sa-rizal-binigyan-ng-tulong