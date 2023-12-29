Home > News MULTIMEDIA Jeepney drivers fight deadline for consolidation Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 29 2023 12:32 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Jeepney drivers from Southern Tagalog hold a protest in front of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) headquarters in Quezon City on Friday, as they continue to demand the scrapping of the government's December 31 deadline to consolidate their franchises under the PUV modernization program. Read More: jeepney modernization PUV deadline franchise prtoest LTFRB /life/12/29/23/tippys-parents-figure-in-vehicular-accident/news/12/29/23/southern-luzon-drivers-also-protest-consolidation-plan/entertainment/12/29/23/park-hyung-sik-park-shin-hyes-doctor-slump-to-stream-on-netflix/news/12/29/23/doh-on-code-white-what-it-means/entertainment/12/29/23/francine-diaz-starts-recording-in-south-korea