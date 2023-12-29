MULTIMEDIA

Jeepney drivers fight deadline for consolidation

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Jeepney drivers from Southern Tagalog hold a protest in front of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) headquarters in Quezon City on Friday, as they continue to demand the scrapping of the government's December 31 deadline to consolidate their franchises under the PUV modernization program.

