No more free rides on EDSA Bus Carousel

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

A sign announces on Thursday the end of free rides on the EDSA Bus Carousel as the transportation system begins charging fares on January 1, 2023. The government pays around P10 million to P12 million daily to bus concessionaires to run 600 to 700 buses conveying about 400,000 passengers, which has been ongoing since the bus carousel was instituted at the start of the pandemic. However, no budget was allotted for it next year.