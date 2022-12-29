Cleaning El Motin with illustration of Rizal execution

MULTIMEDIA
Caring for 111-year old newspaper with illustration of Rizal execution
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 29 2022 04:31 PM
Rizal Dineroz, a staff of the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP), uses a paint brush on Thursday as he works at Fort Santiago in Manila to remove particles on the surface of a 111-year old newspaper with an illustration of the execution of Dr. Jose Rizal in Bagongbayan, now Rizal Park. The illustration was published in the newspaper El Motin in Madrid, Spain on July 13, 1911.
- /sports/12/30/22/football-brazilian-legend-pele-has-died-says-family
- /sports/12/30/22/tennis-alcaraz-raducanu-excited-to-return-from-injury-in-2023
- /video/business/12/30/22/ph-shares-notch-another-annual-loss-as-rest-of-asia-sinks
- /video/business/12/30/22/bsp-predicts-december-inflation-may-exceed-record-high
- /video/news/12/30/22/bucor-moves-to-decongest-bilibid