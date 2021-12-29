Mock elections in Pasay City

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Comelec tests election process George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 29 2021 12:27 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Participants line up for the Comelec’s mock elections at the Padre Zamora Elementary School in Pasay City on Wednesday. The election body is holding simultaneous mock elections in 34 barangays across the country with as many as 4,800 test voters. Read More: COMELEC commission on elections mock elections Padre Zamora Elementary School Pasay City voters Halalan2022 /sports/12/29/21/poc-chief-declares-2021-golden-year-of-ph-sports/news/12/29/21/antigen-tests-have-reduced-sensitivity-to-omicron-us-fda/entertainment/12/29/21/watch-warner-bros-drops-new-the-batman-trailer/sports/12/29/21/nba-joel-embiid-tobias-harris-lift-76ers-over-raptors/sports/12/29/21/tyler-herro-plays-role-of-hero-in-heat-win-over-wizards