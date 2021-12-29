Home  >  News

Comelec tests election process

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 29 2021 12:27 PM

Mock elections in Pasay City

Participants line up for the Comelec’s mock elections at the Padre Zamora Elementary School in Pasay City on Wednesday. The election body is holding simultaneous mock elections in 34 barangays across the country with as many as 4,800 test voters. 

