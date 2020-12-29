Home > News MULTIMEDIA Wet ride home Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 29 2020 08:24 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Commuters deal with the rain and flood as they try to get aboard buses along EDSA and Taft Ave. in Metro Manila on Tuesday. State weather bureau PAGASA said the country is not expecting any more storms until the end of the year but the capital region and other parts of the Philippines will experience localized thunderstorms. No more storms expected until end of the year: PAGASA New LPA spotted off Mindanao Read More: weather rain flood EDSA commute commuters transportation multimedia multimedia photos /sports/12/29/20/karate-gold-harvest-for-phs-james-de-los-santos-on-christmas-day/news/12/29/20/hospital-workers-sa-norzagaray-bulacan-hinatiran-ng-food-packs/video/entertainment/12/29/20/ivana-alawi-liza-soberano-pasok-sa-listahan-ng-100-most-beautiful-faces/life/12/29/20/ilang-eksperto-kahit-pandemya-mga-pilipino-positibong-sasalubungin-ang-2021/news/12/29/20/pag-uulat-tungkol-sa-intel-funds-ng-2021-budget-inayawan-ni-duterte