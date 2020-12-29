Home  >  News

Wet ride home

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 29 2020 08:24 PM

Commuters deal with the rain and flood as they try to get aboard buses along EDSA and Taft Ave. in Metro Manila on Tuesday. State weather bureau PAGASA said the country is not expecting any more storms until the end of the year but the capital region and other parts of the Philippines will experience localized thunderstorms. 

