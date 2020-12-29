Home > News MULTIMEDIA No cholesterol 'lechon' Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 29 2020 07:01 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest People look at lechon-shaped bread being sold in Quiapo, Manila on Tuesday, the last working day for many before the New Year comes in. A survey released Monday says that Filipinos are cautiously optimistic for 2021 as many faced hardships this year brought by several natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic. Filipinos show 'cautious optimism' for 2021: poll Mga negosyante positibo ang pananaw sa pagnenegosyo sa 2021 Duterte signs P4.5-trillion 2021 national budget Read More: bread lechon Quipao 2020 2021 last working day for the year Philippine bread multimedia multimedia photos /business/12/29/20/govt-seeks-another-p540-billion-funding-support-from-bangko-sentral/news/12/29/20/bakit-may-problema-sa-patubig-ang-hometown-ni-pbb-housemate-jie-ann/life/12/29/20/national-artist-for-theater-amelia-lapea-bonifacio-passes-away-at-90/news/12/29/20/mmda-chair-danny-lim-tests-positive-for-covid-19/business/12/29/20/dissecting-data-looking-back-at-the-philippine-economy-in-2020