MULTIMEDIA

No cholesterol 'lechon'

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

People look at lechon-shaped bread being sold in Quiapo, Manila on Tuesday, the last working day for many before the New Year comes in. A survey released Monday says that Filipinos are cautiously optimistic for 2021 as many faced hardships this year brought by several natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic.