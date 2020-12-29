Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

No cholesterol 'lechon'

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 29 2020 07:01 PM

No cholesterol 'lechon'

People look at lechon-shaped bread being sold in Quiapo, Manila on Tuesday, the last working day for many before the New Year comes in. A survey released Monday says that Filipinos are cautiously optimistic for 2021 as many faced hardships this year brought by several natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Read More:  bread   lechon   Quipao   2020   2021   last working day for the year   Philippine bread   multimedia   multimedia photos  