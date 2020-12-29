Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

NAIA inbound passengers observe health protocol

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 29 2020 03:47 PM

NAIA inbound passengers observe health protocol

Arriving passengers, mostly overseas Filipino workers coming home from Bahrain, go through safety protocols at the NAIA Terminal 1 on Tuesday. Passengers are required to fill up a health declaration form, provide their destination in the country, and undergo swab tests before getting cleared at the airport.

Read More:  COVID-19   coronavirus   general community quarantine   NAIA terminal 1   OFWs   coronavirus UK variant  