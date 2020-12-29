MULTIMEDIA
NAIA inbound passengers observe health protocol
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 29 2020 03:47 PM
Arriving passengers, mostly overseas Filipino workers coming home from Bahrain, go through safety protocols at the NAIA Terminal 1 on Tuesday. Passengers are required to fill up a health declaration form, provide their destination in the country, and undergo swab tests before getting cleared at the airport.
- /news/12/29/20/duterte-refuses-to-report-to-congress-spending-of-intel-funds
- /news/12/29/20/filipinos-show-cautious-optimism-for-2021-poll
- /business/12/29/20/erc-tells-meralco-to-refund-overcollections
- /news/12/29/20/lawmaker-on-pacc-corruption-list-sana-naging-maingat-sila
- /business/12/29/20/bangko-sentral-sees-december-inflation-within-29-to-37-pct