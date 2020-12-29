MULTIMEDIA

Hundreds line up for antigen test in Manila for travel clearance

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Hundreds of locally stranded individuals (LSIs) line up to undergo coronavirus antigen test at the Quirino Grandstand in Rizal Park, Manila on Tuesday, as they wait for a go-signal to travel to their home province of Negros Oriental. General Community Quarantine remains imposed in Metro Manila, as well as in Isabela, Batangas, Iloilo City, Tacloban City, Lanao del Sur, Iligan City, Davao City, and Davao del Norte while the rest of the country are under modified GCQ until the end of January due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



