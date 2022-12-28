MULTIMEDIA

Bocaue fireworks vendors on full blast as New Year nears

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Fireworks are sold at a store in Bocaue, Bulacan on Wednesday as New Year's eve, nears. The Department of Health (DOH) so far has recorded a total of 32 fireworks-related injuries which is 39 percent higher compared to what was reported in the same period last year.