Home > News MULTIMEDIA Bocaue fireworks vendors on full blast as New Year nears George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 28 2022 08:45 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Fireworks are sold at a store in Bocaue, Bulacan on Wednesday as New Year's eve, nears. The Department of Health (DOH) so far has recorded a total of 32 fireworks-related injuries which is 39 percent higher compared to what was reported in the same period last year. 32 firecracker injuries logged ahead of New Year's Eve - DOH Private hospitals on alert for New Year revelry Read More: New Year New Year's eve Bocaue Bulacan fireworks paputok firecrackers /sports/12/30/22/football-brazilian-legend-pele-has-died-says-family/sports/12/30/22/tennis-alcaraz-raducanu-excited-to-return-from-injury-in-2023/video/business/12/30/22/ph-shares-notch-another-annual-loss-as-rest-of-asia-sinks/video/business/12/30/22/bsp-predicts-december-inflation-may-exceed-record-high/video/news/12/30/22/bucor-moves-to-decongest-bilibid