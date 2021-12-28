Santas keep Manila Dolomite Beach clean

MULTIMEDIA

Santas keep it clean at Manila Dolomite Beach

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Workers in Santa hats pick up trash at the Manila Bay Dolomite Beach as the man-made tourist attraction reopens on Tuesday. Visitors are required to pre-register online and secure the confirmation email through the DENR Manila Bay Dolomite Beach Appointment System. Around 300 visitors will be accommodated to visit the beach on an hourly basis on December 28 until 29. The beach will reopen again on January 4, 2022.