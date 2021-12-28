MULTIMEDIA

Rebuilding after Typhoon Odette's onslaught

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Albert Burgas Millan uses parts of a tree that fell and destroyed his house during Typhoon Odette to rebuild it, in time for the new year, together with other materials bought using remittance from his OFW wife in Brgy. San Roque, Anini-y, Antique on Tuesday. Brgy. San Roque, situated at the southernmost tip of Panay Island, was listed with the most totally damaged homes in Anini-y due to Typhoon Odette.