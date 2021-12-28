MULTIMEDIA
Rebuilding after Typhoon Odette's onslaught
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 28 2021 06:45 PM
Albert Burgas Millan uses parts of a tree that fell and destroyed his house during Typhoon Odette to rebuild it, in time for the new year, together with other materials bought using remittance from his OFW wife in Brgy. San Roque, Anini-y, Antique on Tuesday. Brgy. San Roque, situated at the southernmost tip of Panay Island, was listed with the most totally damaged homes in Anini-y due to Typhoon Odette.
