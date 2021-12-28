Home > News MULTIMEDIA DTI inspects firecrackers stores in Bocaue days before New Year's celebration Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 28 2021 04:30 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Vendors attend to customers buying fireworks and light sparklers in Bocaue, Bulacan on Tuesday. Members of a Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) enforcement team, led by Usec. Ruth Castelo, inspected fireworks stores regarding their compliance with Executive Order (EO) No. 28, which regulates the use of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices. DTI heads crackdown vs illegal firecrackers ahead of New Year's celebration Read More: fireworks firecrackers pyrotechnics Bocaue Bulacan DTI inspection of fireworks stores New Year celebration /news/12/28/21/duterte-orders-distribution-of-idle-govt-lands-to-odette-victims/news/12/28/21/angeles-city-lgu-namimigay-ng-libreng-kabaong-sa-mahihirap/business/12/28/21/globe-extends-due-dates-suspends-disconnection-in-odette-hit-areas/overseas/12/28/21/gunman-kills-4-in-us-shooting-spree/sports/12/28/21/pba-victolero-pays-tribute-to-pingris-simon