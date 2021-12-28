MULTIMEDIA

DTI inspects firecrackers stores in Bocaue days before New Year's celebration

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Vendors attend to customers buying fireworks and light sparklers in Bocaue, Bulacan on Tuesday. Members of a Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) enforcement team, led by Usec. Ruth Castelo, inspected fireworks stores regarding their compliance with Executive Order (EO) No. 28, which regulates the use of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices.



