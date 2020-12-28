Home > News MULTIMEDIA Monitoring sale of fireworks in Bulacan Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 28 2020 02:53 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Members of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) monitor the sale of fireworks and other pyrotechnic devices in Barangay Turo, Bocaue, Bulacan on Monday. The DILG advised firework and pyrotechnic sellers to check current ordinances in different municipalities as Metro Manila mayors implement a total ban on the use and sale of firecrackers in the region during the holiday season. DOH reports 6 new fireworks-related injuries since Dec. 21 Metro Manila mayors nagkasundo: Bawal ang firecrackers sa NCR sa holidays Read More: fireworks firecrackers Bocaue Bulacan CIDG DTI /spotlight/12/28/20/beyond-covid-19-mental-health-antibiotic-resistance-and-other-health-woes-in-2021/life/12/28/20/16-food-trays-you-can-order-for-media-noche-new-years-day-feasts/news/12/28/20/duterte-signs-p45-trillion-2021-national-budget/news/12/28/20/duterte-orders-gratuity-pay-for-contractual-job-order-govt-workers/overseas/12/28/20/indonesia-bans-international-visitors-for-2-weeks-over-new-virus-variant