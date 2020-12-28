MULTIMEDIA

Monitoring sale of fireworks in Bulacan

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) monitor the sale of fireworks and other pyrotechnic devices in Barangay Turo, Bocaue, Bulacan on Monday. The DILG advised firework and pyrotechnic sellers to check current ordinances in different municipalities as Metro Manila mayors implement a total ban on the use and sale of firecrackers in the region during the holiday season.

