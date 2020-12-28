MULTIMEDIA

Duterte greenlights P4.506-trillion 2021 Philippine budget

Alfred Frias, Presidential Photo

President Duterte flashes his signature pose following the ceremonial signing of the 2021 General Appropriations Act (GAA) at the Malacañan Palace on Monday with Senate President Tito Sotto in the background. The P4.506-trillion spending plan for 2021 seeks to revive the economy ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic and improve the country’s response to the crisis.