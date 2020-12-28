Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Duterte greenlights P4.506-trillion 2021 Philippine budget

Alfred Frias, Presidential Photo

Posted at Dec 28 2020 11:15 PM

Duterte greenlights P4.506-trillion 2021 Philippine budget

President Duterte flashes his signature pose following the ceremonial signing of the 2021 General Appropriations Act (GAA) at the Malacañan Palace on Monday with Senate President Tito Sotto in the background. The P4.506-trillion spending plan for 2021 seeks to revive the economy ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic and improve the country’s response to the crisis.

Read More:  budget   2021   Duterte   Sotto   General Appropriations Act   government  