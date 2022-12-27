Home  >  News

Fireworks for New Year

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 27 2022 02:32 PM

Workers rush to produce fireworks

Workers assemble different kinds of firecrackers and fireworks inside several shacks in Bulacan province on Tuesday. Local manufacturers are rushing to meet the demand for locally produced fireworks days ahead of the coming New Year celebrations.

