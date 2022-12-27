Home  >  News

Mobile users register SIM cards

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 27 2022 02:35 PM | Updated as of Dec 27 2022 02:49 PM

SIM registration starts

A sales representative of a telecommunications company assists clients in registering their prepaid Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) card at the gadgets section in Greenhills Shopping Center in San Juan City on Tuesday. The ‘Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Registration Act,’ which requires users to register their mobile numbers, takes effect starting Dec. 27. 

