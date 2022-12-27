SIM registration starts

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Mobile users register SIM cards Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 27 2022 02:35 PM | Updated as of Dec 27 2022 02:49 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A sales representative of a telecommunications company assists clients in registering their prepaid Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) card at the gadgets section in Greenhills Shopping Center in San Juan City on Tuesday. The ‘Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Registration Act,’ which requires users to register their mobile numbers, takes effect starting Dec. 27. SIM card registration begins; some users report difficulties Read More: Subscriber Identity Module SIM card ‘Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Registration Act ’ /sports/12/30/22/football-brazilian-legend-pele-has-died-says-family/sports/12/30/22/tennis-alcaraz-raducanu-excited-to-return-from-injury-in-2023/video/business/12/30/22/ph-shares-notch-another-annual-loss-as-rest-of-asia-sinks/video/business/12/30/22/bsp-predicts-december-inflation-may-exceed-record-high/video/news/12/30/22/bucor-moves-to-decongest-bilibid