Counting days before 2023

MULTIMEDIA
Preparing for 2023
Kevin Tristan Espiritu, AFP
Posted at Dec 27 2022 11:11 AM
A worker prints names on customized calendars ahead of the new year at a shop in Quezon City, Metro Manila on Monday. A recent survey published by Pulse Asia shows 92 percent of Filipinos “will face the year ahead with hope, a sentiment echoed by 89 percent to 99 percent across geographic areas and by 86 percent to 94 percent in the various socio-economic classes.”
