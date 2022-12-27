Counting days before 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Preparing for 2023

Kevin Tristan Espiritu, AFP

A worker prints names on customized calendars ahead of the new year at a shop in Quezon City, Metro Manila on Monday. A recent survey published by Pulse Asia shows 92 percent of Filipinos “will face the year ahead with hope, a sentiment echoed by 89 percent to 99 percent across geographic areas and by 86 percent to 94 percent in the various socio-economic classes.”