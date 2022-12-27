Home > News MULTIMEDIA 13 dead in PH flooding PCG, EPA-EFE/handout Posted at Dec 27 2022 10:08 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A handout photo made available by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Monday shows its personnel evacuating residents from a flooded house in Ozamiz city, Misamis Occidental province on Christmas Day. At least 13 people were reported dead as intense rain brought by a weather occurrence called "shear line" caused flooding in southern Philippines. Misamis Occidental placed under state of calamity due to floods Read More: Christmas flooding Ozamiz City Misamis Occidental /sports/12/30/22/football-brazilian-legend-pele-has-died-says-family/sports/12/30/22/tennis-alcaraz-raducanu-excited-to-return-from-injury-in-2023/video/business/12/30/22/ph-shares-notch-another-annual-loss-as-rest-of-asia-sinks/video/business/12/30/22/bsp-predicts-december-inflation-may-exceed-record-high/video/news/12/30/22/bucor-moves-to-decongest-bilibid