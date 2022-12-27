Christmas flooding

MULTIMEDIA

13 dead in PH flooding

PCG, EPA-EFE/handout

A handout photo made available by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Monday shows its personnel evacuating residents from a flooded house in Ozamiz city, Misamis Occidental province on Christmas Day. At least 13 people were reported dead as intense rain brought by a weather occurrence called "shear line" caused flooding in southern Philippines.