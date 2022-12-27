Buying round fruits for New Year

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Demand for round fruits up Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 27 2022 06:31 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Consumers buy round fruits at a market in Quezon City on Tuesday. Some Filipinos prepare different kinds of round fruits to put on the table for Media Noche, based on the traditional belief that they will attract good fortune in the New Year. Read More: round fruits New Year good luck /sports/12/30/22/football-brazilian-legend-pele-has-died-says-family/sports/12/30/22/tennis-alcaraz-raducanu-excited-to-return-from-injury-in-2023/video/business/12/30/22/ph-shares-notch-another-annual-loss-as-rest-of-asia-sinks/video/business/12/30/22/bsp-predicts-december-inflation-may-exceed-record-high/video/news/12/30/22/bucor-moves-to-decongest-bilibid