Demand for round fruits up

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 27 2022 06:31 PM

Buying round fruits for New Year

Consumers buy round fruits at a market in Quezon City on Tuesday. Some Filipinos prepare different kinds of round fruits to put on the table for Media Noche, based on the traditional belief that they will attract good fortune in the New Year.


 

