Quiapo church begins blessing of Nazareno replica

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 27 2022 05:54 PM

Blessing of Nazareno replica

Catholic devotees bring their Black Nazarene replicas for the blessing at the Quiapo Church in Manila on Tuesday. Quiapo church officials will accommodate devotees for the scheduled “pagbabasbas” from December 27 to 29. 

