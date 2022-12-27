Home > News MULTIMEDIA Quiapo church begins blessing of Nazareno replica George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 27 2022 05:54 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Catholic devotees bring their Black Nazarene replicas for the blessing at the Quiapo Church in Manila on Tuesday. Quiapo church officials will accommodate devotees for the scheduled “pagbabasbas” from December 27 to 29. Read More: Nazareno Celebration of the Nazarene 2023 Black Nazarene Quiapo Church pagbabasbas /sports/12/30/22/football-brazilian-legend-pele-has-died-says-family/sports/12/30/22/tennis-alcaraz-raducanu-excited-to-return-from-injury-in-2023/video/business/12/30/22/ph-shares-notch-another-annual-loss-as-rest-of-asia-sinks/video/business/12/30/22/bsp-predicts-december-inflation-may-exceed-record-high/video/news/12/30/22/bucor-moves-to-decongest-bilibid