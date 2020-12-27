MULTIMEDIA

A painful goodbye to slain mother and son

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Gregorio family turn emotional as Sonia and Frank Anthony are laid to rest in Paniqui, Tarlac on Sunday, a week after the mother and son were shot at their home by Police Senior Master Sgt. Jonel Nuezca over an altercation on an improvised cannon. Nuezca, who is facing a charge for two counts of murder and dismissal from the service, is currently under custody of the Paniqui police.