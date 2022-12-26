Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

DOH urges public to use air horns as noisemakers

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 26 2022 04:55 PM

Noisemakers for New Year

Air horns or 'torotot' go on sale at the Divisoria market area in Manila on Monday. The Department of Health urged the public to avoid using firecrackers and opt for alternative noisemakers to welcome the new year. 

