Noisemakers for New Year

DOH urges public to use air horns as noisemakers
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 26 2022 04:55 PM

Air horns or 'torotot' go on sale at the Divisoria market area in Manila on Monday. The Department of Health urged the public to avoid using firecrackers and opt for alternative noisemakers to welcome the new year.