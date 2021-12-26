How recycled trash prevents trash-trap in Baseco

MULTIMEDIA

Recycled trash vs. trash: A great way to prevent marine pollution in Baseco

ABS-CBN News

A worker from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) places a trash-trap made of used soft drink bottles along the coast of Manila Bay in Baseco Compound in Manila on Sunday. The water boom were placed to prevent trash coming from the community to end up in the bay.