How recycled trash prevents trash-trap in Baseco

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Recycled trash vs. trash: A great way to prevent marine pollution in Baseco ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 26 2021 03:25 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A worker from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) places a trash-trap made of used soft drink bottles along the coast of Manila Bay in Baseco Compound in Manila on Sunday. The water boom were placed to prevent trash coming from the community to end up in the bay. Read More: DENR marine pollution Baseco trash-trap /sports/12/26/21/pba-marc-pingris-takes-pride-in-long-hoops-journey/news/12/26/21/philippines-confirms-433-new-covid-cases-13-deaths/news/12/26/21/walang-pagkain-hanap-buhay-mga-taga-siargao-patuloy-na-umaapela-ng-tulong/video/life/12/26/21/jose-mari-chan-may-payo-sa-mga-magulang/news/12/26/21/filcom-sa-taiwan-nagtalaga-ng-mga-bagong-opisyal