Call for help more than a week after Odette

Surigao residents appeal for help a week after Odette

Ferdinandh Cabrera, AFP

A family displays signage as they seek alms along a highway in Surigao City, Surigao del Norte province on Christmas Day, more than a week after Super Typhoon Odette devastated the province. The United Nations recently launched a campaign to raise $107.2 million in aid for victims of Typhoon Odette to assist at least 530,000 people in the worst-affected areas where drinking water, sanitation facilities, food, and emergency shelter are scarce.