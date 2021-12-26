Call for help more than a week after Odette

MULTIMEDIA
Surigao residents appeal for help a week after Odette
Ferdinandh Cabrera, AFP
Posted at Dec 26 2021 11:19 AM | Updated as of Dec 26 2021 11:22 AM
A family displays signage as they seek alms along a highway in Surigao City, Surigao del Norte province on Christmas Day, more than a week after Super Typhoon Odette devastated the province. The United Nations recently launched a campaign to raise $107.2 million in aid for victims of Typhoon Odette to assist at least 530,000 people in the worst-affected areas where drinking water, sanitation facilities, food, and emergency shelter are scarce.
