Remembering victims of Typhoon Odette on Christmas Day

Catholics observe national days of prayer for victims of Typhoon Odette

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

A Mass-goer makes a donation during the Christmas Day Mass at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Quezon City, Saturday. The Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines has set December 25 and 26 as national days of prayer for families affected by typhoon Odette. All dioceses are encouraged to hold a second collection in all masses which will be donated as aid to typhoon victims.