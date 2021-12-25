Remembering victims of Typhoon Odette on Christmas Day

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Catholics observe national days of prayer for victims of Typhoon Odette Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 25 2021 01:03 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A Mass-goer makes a donation during the Christmas Day Mass at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Quezon City, Saturday. The Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines has set December 25 and 26 as national days of prayer for families affected by typhoon Odette. All dioceses are encouraged to hold a second collection in all masses which will be donated as aid to typhoon victims. Read More: Typhoon Odette CBCP National Days of prayer Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish Quezon City /life/12/25/21/look-bts-pop-up-store-opens-in-sm-megamall/business/12/25/21/rollback-sa-petrolyo-asahan-sa-disyembre-28/entertainment/12/25/21/viral-scandal-dream-come-true-para-kay-jake-cuenca/sports/12/25/21/nbas-best-records-collide-as-warriors-visit-suns/news/12/25/21/odette-survivors-wish-for-roofs-and-food-at-christmas