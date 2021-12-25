Home  >  News

Pope Francis urges Catholic faithful to show solidarity to the poor

Filippo Monteforte, AFP

Posted at Dec 25 2021 10:42 AM

Remember the poor on Christmas Day: Pope

Pope Francis holds a figurine of baby Jesus during the Christmas Eve Mass at St Peter's basilica in the Vatican on Friday. Pope Francis Friday called on the faithful to value the "little things in life" and show solidarity with the poor in his Christmas Eve mass in St. Peter's Basilica, attended by some 2,000 members of the public and 200 religious figures while observing minimum health protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

