Keeping Christmas amid Odette’s devastation

MULTIMEDIA

Celebrating Christmas after Typhoon Odette’s onslaught

Ferdinandh Cabrera, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Catholic faithful attend Christmas Mass in a church damaged by Typhoon Odette in Alegria, Surigao del Norte province on Saturday. More than a week after the typhoon cut a swathe through the archipelago, killing nearly 400 people and leaving hundreds of thousands homeless, survivors clung to family and faith after their homes -- and planned festivities -- were wiped out.