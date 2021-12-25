Keeping Christmas amid Odette’s devastation

MULTIMEDIA
Celebrating Christmas after Typhoon Odette’s onslaught
Ferdinandh Cabrera, AFP
Posted at Dec 25 2021 02:38 PM
Catholic faithful attend Christmas Mass in a church damaged by Typhoon Odette in Alegria, Surigao del Norte province on Saturday. More than a week after the typhoon cut a swathe through the archipelago, killing nearly 400 people and leaving hundreds of thousands homeless, survivors clung to family and faith after their homes -- and planned festivities -- were wiped out.
- /business/12/25/21/treat-customers-fairly-bsp-tells-banks-amid-bdo-controversy
- /life/12/25/21/look-bts-pop-up-store-opens-in-sm-megamall
- /business/12/25/21/rollback-sa-petrolyo-asahan-sa-disyembre-28
- /entertainment/12/25/21/viral-scandal-dream-come-true-para-kay-jake-cuenca
- /sports/12/25/21/nbas-best-records-collide-as-warriors-visit-suns