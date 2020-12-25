Home  >  News

Posted at Dec 25 2020 03:51 PM

With great power comes...

Clad in Spiderman suit, Adones Oppus, a long-distance runner who works as a cook, distributes gifts and candies to homeless children along Roxas Boulevard in Manila on Friday. Oppus saves his salary for December to distribute gifts to the destitute.

