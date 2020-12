MULTIMEDIA

Physically-distanced Christmas mass-goers

Lisa Marie David, Reuters

People wearing face masks and face shields as protection against the COVID-19 observe physicial distancing during a Christmas Mass at the Manila Cathedral on Friday. The Philippines confirmed an additional 1,885 COVID-19 cases on Christmas Day, bringing the country’s total to 467,601, with the number of active cases at 27,748.