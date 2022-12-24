Home  >  News

Taking a trip on Christmas Eve

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 24 2022 07:39 PM

Last-minute travelers walk the stretch of EDSA in Quezon City on Christmas Eve, Saturday. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared December 26 a special non-working day throughout the country to give the people the full opportunity to celebrate the holiday with their families and loved ones.

