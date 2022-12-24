Home > News MULTIMEDIA Taking a trip on Christmas Eve George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 24 2022 07:39 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Last-minute travelers walk the stretch of EDSA in Quezon City on Christmas Eve, Saturday. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared December 26 a special non-working day throughout the country to give the people the full opportunity to celebrate the holiday with their families and loved ones. Read More: Christmas Eve bus terminals provincial trips long weekend special non-working holiday /video/life/12/26/22/balikan-ibat-ibang-hayop-na-itinampok-ng-kbyn/overseas/12/26/22/china-18-miners-trapped-after-gold-mine-collapse/video/life/12/26/22/balikan-sakripisyo-ng-mga-manggagawang-pinoy/overseas/12/26/22/malaysia-campsite-landslide-search-ends-with-31-dead/overseas/12/26/22/22-dead-as-savage-us-blizzard-cuts-power-snarls-travel