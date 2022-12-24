An emotional Christmas Eve reunion

MULTIMEDIA

35 female inmates reunite with loved ones on Christmas eve

ABS-CBN News

Persons Deprived of Liberty get emotional as they meet for the first time after 5 years of imprisonment at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa on Saturday. Thirty-five PDLs from the Correctional Institution for Women were allowed to visit their husbands or relatives inside the New Bilibid Prison in a rare Christmas Eve reunion.