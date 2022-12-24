An emotional Christmas Eve reunion

Home > News MULTIMEDIA 35 female inmates reunite with loved ones on Christmas eve ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 24 2022 03:17 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Persons Deprived of Liberty get emotional as they meet for the first time after 5 years of imprisonment at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa on Saturday. Thirty-five PDLs from the Correctional Institution for Women were allowed to visit their husbands or relatives inside the New Bilibid Prison in a rare Christmas Eve reunion. Magkamag-anak na inmates ng Bilibid, Correctional Institution for Women pinayagang magkita Read More: Persons deprived of Liberty PDLs New Bilibid Prison Correctional Institution for Women reunion /video/life/12/26/22/balikan-ibat-ibang-hayop-na-itinampok-ng-kbyn/overseas/12/26/22/china-18-miners-trapped-after-gold-mine-collapse/video/life/12/26/22/balikan-sakripisyo-ng-mga-manggagawang-pinoy/overseas/12/26/22/malaysia-campsite-landslide-search-ends-with-31-dead/overseas/12/26/22/22-dead-as-savage-us-blizzard-cuts-power-snarls-travel