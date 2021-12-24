Travelers head to NAIA for Christmas

MULTIMEDIA

Traveling on Christmas Eve

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Last minute travelers queue at the NAIA Terminal 2 in Parañaque on Tuesday, Christmas eve, to return home to their provinces. The volume of travelers have increased the past few days as Christmas nears with NAIA and airlines reminding passengers to bring all necessary requirements such as vaccination cards or negative RT-PCR tests for the unvaccinated and to follow health protocols as a precaution against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.