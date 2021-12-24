Home  >  News

Traveling on Christmas Eve

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 24 2021 03:51 PM

Travelers head to NAIA for Christmas

Last minute travelers queue at the NAIA Terminal 2 in Parañaque on Tuesday, Christmas eve, to return home to their provinces. The volume of travelers have increased the past few days as Christmas nears with NAIA and airlines reminding passengers to bring all necessary requirements such as vaccination cards or negative RT-PCR tests for the unvaccinated and to follow health protocols as a precaution against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 

