Last-minute shopping in Divisoria as Christmas nears

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 24 2021 10:12 PM

Shoppers flock to Divisoria hours away from Christmas

People crowd the shopping district of Divisoria for last-minute gift-shopping a few hours before Christmas on Friday, the same day health authorities recorded a small rise in the COVID-19 positivity rate. The Department of Health logged the positivity rate at 1.4 percent, up from Tuesday’s 1.1 percent while 310 new COVID-19 cases were added to the country’s tally. 

