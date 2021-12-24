Fire hits Mandaluyong barangay on Christmas eve

MULTIMEDIA
Fire hits residential area in Mandaluyong barangay on Christmas eve
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 24 2021 08:44 PM | Updated as of Dec 24 2021 09:12 PM
A fireman takes a breather as fire razes homes made mostly of light materials in Pitong Gatang Street in Brgy. Old Zañiga, Mandaluyong on Chrismas eve, Friday. According to fire volunteers, they had difficulty putting out the fire that reached the 2nd alarm due to low water supply in the area.
