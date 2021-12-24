Duterte distributes relief goods to typhoon victims

MULTIMEDIA
Duterte distributes relief goods to typhoon Odette victims
Rey Baniquet, Presidential Photo
Posted at Dec 24 2021 02:39 PM
President Duterte distributes relief packs to families affected by Typhoon Odette in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan on Thursday. Duterte apologized for delays in assistance for survivors of the typhoon, which left a trail of destruction in the central and southern Philippines.
