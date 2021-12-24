Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Simbang Gabi amid the ruins of Odette

Roel Catoto, AFP

Posted at Dec 24 2021 11:18 AM

A silent night in Siargao

Roman Catholic parishioners use flash lights and candles as they attend dawn mass on a chapel at a village in General Luna town, Siargao island, on Thursday, days after super Typhoon Odette devastated the island. Even in the face of Covid-19 and the disaster, the nine-day dawn mass or Simbang Gabi is still observed by many people in this predominantly Catholic nation. 

Read More:  typhoon   Odette   Typhhon Odette   disaster   Siargao   Christmas   Simbang Gabi  