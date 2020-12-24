Home > News MULTIMEDIA Physical distancing out the window Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 24 2020 08:12 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Last-minute Christmas shoppers failed to follow physical distancing measures as they flocked to Divisoria on Thursday, Christmas Eve. The OCTA Research Group recently warned that a COVID-19 surge in Metro Manila has begun ahead of the holidays as the capital region’s reproduction rate increased from 1.06 to 1.15 since last week and “continues to rise.” Metro Manila COVID-19 surge begins ahead of Christmas: OCTA Research PH reports 1,776 new COVID-19 infections; tally reaches 465,724 on Christmas Eve Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 Christmas Christmas shopping Christmas Eve Divisoria physical distancing /video/news/12/24/20/mga-probinsya-balak-din-bumili-ng-sariling-suplay-ng-covid-19-vaccine/video/news/12/24/20/divisoria-dinagsa-pa-rin-ngayong-bisperas-ng-pasko/video/news/12/24/20/silipin-sitwasyon-sa-slex-ngayong-bisperas-ng-pasko/video/news/12/24/20/50000-pasahero-dumagsa-sa-pitx-para-umuwing-probinsya-bago-ang-noche-buena/life/12/24/20/holiday-cocktails-you-can-mix-at-home-for-christmas