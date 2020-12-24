MULTIMEDIA

Physical distancing out the window

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Last-minute Christmas shoppers failed to follow physical distancing measures as they flocked to Divisoria on Thursday, Christmas Eve. The OCTA Research Group recently warned that a COVID-19 surge in Metro Manila has begun ahead of the holidays as the capital region’s reproduction rate increased from 1.06 to 1.15 since last week and “continues to rise.”