Heading home for Christmas eve

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Passengers catch the bus at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange on Thursday, Christmas Eve. A recent Social Weather Stations survey showed that a record-low 50 percent of Filipinos expect their Christmas celebration to be happy, while 15 percent expect it to be sad as the country continued to feel the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.