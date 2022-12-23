Section 1 of NLEX-SLEX connector almost complete

MULTIMEDIA

Caloocan-España section of NLEX-SLEX connector almost complete

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Viber

Photo shows the NLEX-SLEX Connector near the Caloocan Interchange, during a site inspection of Sen. Mark Villar and representatives of the Department of Public Works and Highway and Metro Pacific Investments Corporation on Friday. Section 1 of the 8-kilometer NLEX-SLEX connector linking C3-Caloocan to España is 92 percent complete, while construction of Section 2, linking España, Manila to PUP in Sta. Mesa is 25 percent done according to Metro Pacific Investments Corporation.