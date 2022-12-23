MULTIMEDIA

Nasino visits baby River's tomb

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Previously detained activist Reina Mae Nasino (R) places a candle on the grave of her 3-month old daughter River at the Manila North Cemetery on Friday, a day after being released on bail. Nasino was separated from her newborn while in detention for alleged possession of firearms and a grenade at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, subsequently losing the child before being reunited.