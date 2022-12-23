Home > News MULTIMEDIA Nasino visits baby River's tomb ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 23 2022 05:42 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Previously detained activist Reina Mae Nasino (R) places a candle on the grave of her 3-month old daughter River at the Manila North Cemetery on Friday, a day after being released on bail. Nasino was separated from her newborn while in detention for alleged possession of firearms and a grenade at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, subsequently losing the child before being reunited. Nasino to visit baby for first Christmas since detention Activist Reina Mae Nasino released on bail Final Goodbye: Reina Mae Nasino attends Baby River's funeral amid tight security Read More: Reina Mae Nasino baby River River Manila North Cemetery illegal possession of firearms activist bail /video/life/12/26/22/balikan-ibat-ibang-hayop-na-itinampok-ng-kbyn/overseas/12/26/22/china-18-miners-trapped-after-gold-mine-collapse/video/life/12/26/22/balikan-sakripisyo-ng-mga-manggagawang-pinoy/overseas/12/26/22/malaysia-campsite-landslide-search-ends-with-31-dead/overseas/12/26/22/22-dead-as-savage-us-blizzard-cuts-power-snarls-travel