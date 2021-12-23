Siargao resident starts rebuilding after Odette

MULTIMEDIA

Siargao resident starts rebuilding house after Odette

Roel Catoto, AFP

A resident stands on the remains of his wrecked house at a village in Dapa town, Siargao island on Wednesday, days after Typhoon Odette barreled through the island. One week after the devastating typhoon, many of the affected have yet to be reached by aid due to the extensive damage in several provinces.

