Increased mobility before Christmas

MULTIMEDIA
Increased mobility, days before Christmas
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 23 2021 11:04 PM
People exit a a mall after shopping as traffic builds up along EDSA in Quezon City on Thursday amid higher mobility, days before Christmas. Foot traffic in commercial establishments is expected to rise for last-minute Christmas shopping, as experts classified the capital region at “very low risk” for COVID-19 despite the highly infectious omicron variant.
