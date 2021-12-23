Increased mobility before Christmas

MULTIMEDIA

Increased mobility, days before Christmas

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

People exit a a mall after shopping as traffic builds up along EDSA in Quezon City on Thursday amid higher mobility, days before Christmas. Foot traffic in commercial establishments is expected to rise for last-minute Christmas shopping, as experts classified the capital region at “very low risk” for COVID-19 despite the highly infectious omicron variant.