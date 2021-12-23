Home  >  News

Health workers reiterate demand for benefits

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 23 2021 06:33 PM

Health workers of Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center hold a noon break protest on Thursday in Manila to express resentment over the unpaid and long overdue meal, accommodation and transportation allowance under the Bayanihan 2 Law. The group also demanded for the full provision of their Collective Negotiation Agreement (CNA) incentive worth P25,000 for the year 2021.

