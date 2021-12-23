Home > News MULTIMEDIA Health workers reiterate demand for benefits Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 23 2021 06:33 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Health workers of Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center hold a noon break protest on Thursday in Manila to express resentment over the unpaid and long overdue meal, accommodation and transportation allowance under the Bayanihan 2 Law. The group also demanded for the full provision of their Collective Negotiation Agreement (CNA) incentive worth P25,000 for the year 2021. RELATED ARTICLE Healthcare workers ask government anew to release benefits Read More: COVID19 coronavirus health workers benefits nurses /news/12/23/21/typhoon-odette-damage-in-negros-oriental-at-p2-billion-73-dead/news/12/23/21/paggamit-ng-pfizer-covid-vaccine-sa-edad-5-11-aprub-na-ng-fda/news/12/23/21/136-pass-technical-evaluation-for-electrical-engineers/video/news/12/23/21/palawan-residents-face-anxiety-after-odette-onslaught-priest/overseas/12/23/21/memorial-to-tiananmen-massacre-victims-removed-from-hk-campus