Aid arrives in Bohol town

Residents line for relief goods in Bohol town
Cheryl Baldicantos, AFP
Posted at Dec 23 2021 12:44 PM | Updated as of Dec 23 2021 02:42 PM
Residents receive relief goods distributed by government workers at a village in Calape, Bohol on Wednesday, in the aftermath of Typhoon Odette. Aid started arriving in some affected areas devastated by the typhoon but some have been hard to reach due to the wide swath of destruction in several provinces.
