Aid arrives in Bohol town

MULTIMEDIA

Residents line for relief goods in Bohol town

Cheryl Baldicantos, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Residents receive relief goods distributed by government workers at a village in Calape, Bohol on Wednesday, in the aftermath of Typhoon Odette. Aid started arriving in some affected areas devastated by the typhoon but some have been hard to reach due to the wide swath of destruction in several provinces.

Read More: typhoon Odette disaster Bohol aid