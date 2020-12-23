MULTIMEDIA

Trying to make it home before Christmas

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Passengers arrive and have their luggage checked at a nearly empty NAIA Terminal 1 on Wednesday, a day before Christmas Eve and the start of a temporary travel ban on travelers from the United Kingdom. President Rodrigo on Wednesday suspended flights from the United Kingdom to the country starting Dec 24 until Dec. 31 over fears of a new coronavirus strain.