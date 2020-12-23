Home > News MULTIMEDIA Trying to make it home before Christmas Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 23 2020 08:22 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Passengers arrive and have their luggage checked at a nearly empty NAIA Terminal 1 on Wednesday, a day before Christmas Eve and the start of a temporary travel ban on travelers from the United Kingdom. President Rodrigo on Wednesday suspended flights from the United Kingdom to the country starting Dec 24 until Dec. 31 over fears of a new coronavirus strain. Philippines suspends flights from UK on Dec 24-31 over new COVID-19 virus strain Quarantine required for UK travelers arriving before PH ban- Duque Read More: NAIA Christmas travel coronavirus COVID-19 United Kingdom travel ban UK PH travel ban /news/12/23/20/daan-ng-slex-pa-metro-manila-nakaranas-ng-mabigat-na-trapiko/news/12/23/20/provincial-buses-uv-express-vans-to-resume-operations-in-baguio-magalong/video/news/12/23/20/u-turn-slot-sa-quezon-city-academy-itinuturong-dahilan-ng-edsa-traffic/news/12/23/20/killer-cop-nuezca-may-hirit-sa-pulisya-tulungan-nyo-po-ang-pamilya-ko/news/12/23/20/metro-manila-di-pa-kailangang-ibalik-sa-mecq-research-group