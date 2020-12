MULTIMEDIA

Prohibited firecrackers

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

The local government of Bulacan displays prohibited firecrackers during an inspection in fireworks stalls in Bocaue, Bulacan on Wednesday. President Rodrigo Rodrigo reiterated his stand against firecrackers, mulling a total ban during his public address last December 21. Metro Manila mayors have earlier agreed to ban all kinds of fireworks in the region, according to NCRPO chief Brig. Gen. Vicente Danao.