MULTIMEDIA

Last-minute Christmas shopping

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

A woman fills out a contact tracing form as part of COVID-19 measures before entering a shopping mall in Taguig as people do some last-minute shopping on Wednesday, two days before Christmas. The Philippines recorded an additional 1,1196 COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily tally in a week, bringing the country’s total infections to 464,004.