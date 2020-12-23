Home > News MULTIMEDIA Last-minute Christmas shopping Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 23 2020 09:33 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A woman fills out a contact tracing form as part of COVID-19 measures before entering a shopping mall in Taguig as people do some last-minute shopping on Wednesday, two days before Christmas. The Philippines recorded an additional 1,1196 COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily tally in a week, bringing the country’s total infections to 464,004. Philippines logs 1,196 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in a week; total tops 464,000 New COVID strain may cause holiday surge to worsen if it enters PH: expert Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 Christmas Christmas shopping mall /overseas/12/23/20/japans-daily-coronavirus-cases-hit-new-record-of-over-3200/video/news/12/23/20/pinay-nurse-sa-amerika-gumaling-sa-covid-19-matapos-ang-higit-8-buwan/video/news/12/23/20/pinoy-hairdresser-sa-uk-nabakunahan-vs-covid-19-kahit-wala-sa-priority/news/12/23/20/duque-inspects-taguig-establishments-as-christmas-day-nears/sports/12/23/20/boxing-gaballo-to-celebrate-win-first-before-considering-rodriguez-rematch