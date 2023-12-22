Home > News MULTIMEDIA Keeping Christmas travelers safe Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 22 2023 06:06 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber K9 units stand guard inside the Paranaque Integreted Terminal Exchange on Friday as travelers head to provinces for the holiday break. Some 70 members of the Philippine National Police, including an emergency response team, are stationed at the terminal to ensure safety during the Christmas rush. Mga pasahero sa PITX, pumalo sa higit 112,000 Read More: PITX Christmas rush holiday break travelers Christmas travelers /business/12/22/23/peak-of-the-peak-days-begin-at-naia/news/12/22/23/gatchalian-urges-marcos-jr-to-end-pogos/video/business/12/22/23/philippine-podcasting-industry-eyes-more-advertisers/news/12/22/23/doh-hinay-hinay-sa-pagkain-ngayong-pasko/entertainment/12/22/23/lotlot-shares-christmas-plans-experience-working-with-movie-legends