Keeping Christmas travelers safe

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 22 2023 06:06 PM

K9 units stand guard inside the Paranaque Integreted Terminal Exchange on Friday as travelers head to provinces for the holiday break. Some 70 members of the Philippine National Police, including an emergency response team, are stationed at the terminal to ensure safety during the Christmas rush. 

