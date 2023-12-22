Home  >  News

Heading out for the Holidays

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN news

Posted at Dec 22 2023 04:00 PM

People queue at the NAIA-3 check-in and immigration counters on Friday as holiday travelers head to various ports in the runup to Christmas. Transportation officials estimate that around 140,000 passengers are expected to travel to local and international destinations during the holidays. 

 

