Heading out for the Holidays Maria Tan, ABS-CBN news Posted at Dec 22 2023 04:00 PM People queue at the NAIA-3 check-in and immigration counters on Friday as holiday travelers head to various ports in the runup to Christmas. Transportation officials estimate that around 140,000 passengers are expected to travel to local and international destinations during the holidays. Pila ng mga pasahero sa NAIA, siksikan 4 na araw bago mag-Pasko Most Pinoys to celebrate Christmas 'same as last year,' to face 2024 'with hope'